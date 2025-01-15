The future of Ronald Araújo is being worked on intensively in the offices of the Barcelona sports city. Sources from the Blaugrana club tell this newspaper that there is “good harmony” between the two parties. And from the footballer’s entourage they recognize that they are working on the proposal that Deco has extended to him to renew beyond 2026.

Read also

Araújo has a contract until 2026. He is an important footballer for Hansi Flick. This is his sixth season at the club and he is also a pillar for his teammates, who elected him captain. But this start to the season has been difficult for him after the injury he suffered in the summer during the Copa América that kept him away from football until December.

Accustomed to being the undisputed starter, Araújo returned to continue experiencing the consolidation as the starting pair of the rear axis of Iñigo Martínez and Cubarsí. Since his return on December 10, he has only started one of the six games Barça has played. It was in Barbastro.

Read also

With this context, the captain has seriously evaluated Juventus’ proposal. He was removing the leaves of the daisy. And he even told his teammates that he wanted to leave and that the decision had been made.

Araújo told his teammates that he was determined to leave

But in Arabia, in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, he had to replace Iñigo Martínez who was injured and will be out for a month. Flick praised him. His companions too. And the sports leadership declares him non-transferable and even insists on renewing him. “There is room to find a solution,” said president Joan Laporta. The latter is not new. In fact, Araújo’s continuity has been a priority for Deco for some time, and he has sent him two renewal proposals that did not fully convince the footballer.

After the Saudi final, Lewandowski hugged him and told him: “You have to stay! Then, in summer, if you want you can go. “Now you are going to play.” Flick is also clear about it. “Araújo is a Barça player. He is a very good defender, one of the best. And a good leader,” said the coach, who took the opportunity to point out that he has told Deco that he is “happy with the team” ahead of the January market.

Flick and his teammates have been key in making Araújo think about it

With the injury of Iñigo Martínez Araújo he is now emerging as the starting centre-back alongside Cubarsí for at least a month starting with today’s Copa del Rey match against Betis… An unfortunate injury for the Basque that has become a opportunity for Ronald Araújo. And to change his vision of his future at Barça.