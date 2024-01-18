No wheels, but real ones snow tracks: it is the main transformation of the Nissan X-Trail from the simple road crossover to a vehicle designed for mountain rescue needs. Main does not mean unique obviously: the presence of the aforementioned snow tracks, in fact, is enriched by the installation of a stretcher in place of the rear seats as well as by the creation of a place for a professional doctor, all modifications that make the Japanese crossover worthy to carry the denomination Mountain Rescue.

External modifications

In addition to the practical improvements mentioned above, there are also some external changes made to the original X-Trail: let's think about the addition of a roof rack custom-built that accommodates a hard shell stretcher and snow shovels, to the roof integration of a siren, a flashing light bar and additional lights, to the presence of front and rear fenders that have been oversized specifically to accommodate the tracks, to the adaptation of the front bumper with the idea of ​​accommodating a winch, and the addition of a reinforced tow hook to the front and rear bumpers. Last, but not least, Nissan has decided to increase the height of X-Trail Mountain Rescue by 23 cm compared to the road version, and to add two side platforms to facilitate access for the driver and passengers.

e-4ORCE system

The heart of this special version of the Japanese crossover is always represented by the all-wheel drive system e-4ORCE, consisting of an electric motor mounted on each axle and a system that regulates the driving force as well as the torque vectoring action of the brake on the four wheels. X-Trail Mountain Rescue, Nissan says, is supporting the “Ride Responsibly” campaign in five European ski resorts, where the Japanese company will install several digital signs which invite snow lovers to slow down at the intersection points between the slopes: the vehicle in question will be exhibited in a glass box in the Italian ski resort of Cervinia.

Responsible driving

“The development of X-Trail Mountain Rescue is a bold and innovative way to highlight the advantages of Nissan's e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system – said Coralie Musy, Vice President, Brand & Customer Experience Nissan AMIEO – Thousands of winter sports enthusiasts will be able to appreciate how X-Trail e-4ORCE moves in maximum safety and full control on every track and in every condition. The campaign also aims to invite winter sports enthusiasts to behave responsibly.”