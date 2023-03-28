Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler they became friends long before the time the actress rose to fame as Rachel Green on the iconic TV series ‘Friends’ and he appeared on Saturday Night Live. As she herself recounted on a television show, they both met when they were 20 years old at Jerry’s Deli on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles and have been inseparable ever since.

The years passed and that friendship not only evolved in the personal aspect, but also moved to the work environment, since to date they have become one of the most popular comedy acting duos in Hollywood. Now the two return to the big screen together playing the crazy detective couple Audrey and Nick Spitz in the comedy mystery in sight (sequel to Mystery on board), which premieres this Friday the 31st on Netflix.

On this occasion, the spouses (in fiction) reappear with their own detective agency and after four years since they solved their first murder case, they decide to take a break, take a vacation and accept the invitation of their friend the maharajah to their wedding on a private island near Paris. But, without meaning to, they will find themselves involved in a new case, when the groom is kidnapped during the pre-marriage festivities. Thus, Audrey and Nick must discover who is behind the million-dollar ransom, turning each glamorous guest, including family members and the bride herself, into suspects.

“The challenge was having to go to Paris! It was hard! Ugh, I couldn’t stand it! ”A nice Jennifer Aniston says, with subtle sarcasm, to The Republic through Zoom. Sitting next to her, wearing her classic baggy shirt, Adam Sandler seconded her: “Paris is a place with a lot of fashion, too much good food, too incredible, too historic. Even driving to work was oh my!”, account. Aniston continues, in a more serious tone: “There really wasn’t anything that difficult or strong, just like everything was getting better and better all the time.” “We had great times together, living off good work and good food,” Sandler says.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler give life to husband and wife Audrey and Nick Spitz in Mystery on the ship. Photo: Netflix

Then, Jennifer is encouraged to tell an anecdote: “Adam ate a lot and from there he walked a lot. He walked so much, that he came out with another hip” (laughs). “And since we have one more movie together, I’ll be able to have the other hip too,” adds the actor.

Your own franchise

Mystery on board was released for the first time in June 2019 by Netflix and its acceptance on the platform was such that shortly after the filming of the sequel was reported. Now, on the verge of the premiere of Mystery in sight, the actor couple confirms that they will have a third installment and that in fact they can dare to say that they have their own franchise.

“We have made two movies and if we make a third it becomes a franchise. Is it a franchise now? ”, Sandler asks, addressing his partner. “I don’t know!” she replies. “Well, we already see a franchise,” he concludes. “I only showed up to work, because I like to work,” Jennifer continues with the dialogue. “Yeah, well, she likes to get things done, she likes to be good and ask questions about does this scene make sense? And we say, ‘not really,’ and she says, ‘can we make this make sense?’”

Jennifer Aniston laughs and defends herself: “That’s what I do: ‘That doesn’t make sense!’ And they tell me: ‘it doesn’t matter, it’s funny’ and I: ‘No'”. She then becomes serious again and reveals, “We would like to do a third one, of course, we have a lot of fun together, why not do it? We like to make people laugh and we love what we do, so it’s a win-win.”.

The four minutes granted for the interview are over and before saying goodbye they talk about comedy.

-Comedy is one of the genres most loved by the audience, but also one of the most difficult to work with. Is it like that for you?

-Jennifer: Yes, it is more difficult than it seems.

-Adam: Yes, you have to do it right and we don’t always do it right, sometimes it’s silly, sometimes it’s a mess. But we do it well.

-Jennifer: We tried, we really tried