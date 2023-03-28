Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Vlahovic, Ancelotti, Tuchel and more…

We start Tuesday with the latest news from the transfer market. From Ancelotti’s situation on the white bench, to Tuchel’s salary at Bayern, going through the future of Juventus without Dusan Vlahovic.
“Ancelotti, due to his human and technical quality, has garnered more victories than anyone and in all the championships, but how can he be indicated ahead of Lippi, Conte or Allegri?” said the former soccer player.
“Morata, in the shadow of the Duomo, could soon find a new home. Those who lived at Chelsea in that period tell how the Spaniard has always been a man in the dressing room, which underlines the solid bond he had with Italy, at the level professional, family and beyond” affirms La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Joshua Kimmich. The latter will continue to have a leading role. Tuchel is also a fan of Leroy Sané since he was manager of PSG and Chelsea. Sané is expected to be one of the players who will benefit from Tuchel’s appointment.
With Atlético de Madrid on the prowl, he is still waiting for a call from Real Madrid. The renewal offer has not yet arrived and the utrerano only thinks about staying at the white club, but yes, on the condition of continuing to have minutes. Otherwise he will continue on his way.
Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes are expected to return to PSG at the end of the season, pending possible new solutions.
Juventus do not plan to activate the buyout clause for Paredes at this time; Draxler, injured and hopes to leave Benfica.
The player has been removed from Barcelona’s first team because they have not met the registration requirements and do not comply with financial fair play. According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation very closely, attentive to events. Tuchel, the new tenant of the German champion’s bench, is in love with Gavi, says the same medium.
Real Betis are in advanced talks to sign Héctor Bellerín on a free deal from Sporting at the end of the season Negotiations are moving towards the final stages as the former Barça right-back is keen to return to his former home home.
According to the German newspaperBild, the new coach of Bayern, Tuchel, will earn between 10 and 12 million euros, depending on whether he meets the objectives set by the German club. It is the same salary that he already received at Chelsea and at PSG.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the team from northern Italy is preparing for a future without Vlahovic, because if a team like Bayern or Real Madrid are going for him, they know it’s very difficult to keep him. To replace him they have Scamacca and Zaniolo on the agenda.
”Now that you ask, I won’t hide the fact that I’m a huge Manchester United fan. So, personally, it would be one of the most important things for me,” declared the young Danish pearl, in addition to confirming that she has been inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo.
