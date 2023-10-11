The soccer player Jenni Hermoso has asked to act against “those responsible for the leaks” of the investigation that the National Court is continuing against the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubialesso that the procedure can be carried out “with guarantees” and their right to privacy is preserved.

For the Spanish national team player, “the continuous leaks” of the case have caused the limits to have been “exceeded” and his “basic rights” have been “violated”, as expressed in a statement from his representation agency TMJ.

The complaint

The international denounces that it has been exposed “to the public without any type of consent, violating its data protection rights” and She regrets that these “continuous leaks” prevent her from carrying out normally a process that, she thought, offered her “a safe environment.”

Therefore, his legal team has decided “take different actions to protect and guarantee your privacy” and has urged “the competent bodies to take measures against those responsible for the leaks and to seek solutions to guarantee the security and custody of the information in the case during the criminal process.”

The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating Luis Rubiales for crimes of sexual assault and coercion of Jenni Hermoso, already announced that he was going to investigate the leaks of the statements that have occurred in this case and restricted the parties’ access to videos of the appearances.

Spain National Team and Jenni Hermoso

The magistrate, who questioned the former women’s coach yesterday Jorge Vilda and the director of marketing of the RFEF Rubén Rivera, He expressed his discomfort at the leaks and announced that they will be investigated because they constitute serious crimes of revealing secrets.

The statement from Jenni Hermoso’s representation agency emphasizes that she leaked thems “not only put their health at risk, they also put the reliability and independence of the judicial process at risk” and assures that their work team remains “firm” collaborating with justice, security forces and the media to promote development of the cause.

