The Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 announced this Tuesday that it has agreed with the autonomous communities to take in 396 unaccompanied minors who are now in the Canary Islands and Ceuta. Of this total number, 360 will leave the archipelago and the remaining 36, from the autonomous city. The ministry has committed at the Sectoral Conference on Childhood and Adolescence to distribute, in addition, 20 million euros for the transfer and reception of unaccompanied children and adolescents by the autonomous communities. These funds are added to the 15 million that the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla already received in May.

This new solidarity transfer means, according to its own data, that the ministry has allocated a total of 70 million euros to the autonomous communities in 2022 and 2023 to transfer or host a total of 774 minors.

This distribution is the result of Response plan for the migration crisis for migrant minors 2022-2023 that the department of Minister Ione Belarra agreed with the autonomous communities last year. This pact allowed the distribution of 400 migrants in 2022, but this year’s agreement remained to be closed. This document contemplated, in principle, not only creating a referral system for children, but also establishing specialized resources, “to ensure quality care both at the points of arrival and at subsequent reception,” in the words of the own ministry.

The Canary Islands currently guard 3,321 minors, according to official figures – people under 18 years of age are the responsibility of the communities. The rise in arrivals has put the Executive on the ropes, which has accelerated the opening of centers and, in turn, has multiplied requests for help from the central Executive.

For this reason, this announcement has caused satisfaction within the Canary Islands Government, and this was explained by the Minister of Social Welfare, Equality, Youth, Children and Families of the Canary Islands Government, Candelaria Delgado, in statements to the media. “I come excited,” she said. “All, all the autonomous communities, unanimously, have approved the distribution of minors in solidarity. They have even made an effort to increase the initial numbers of transfers.” However, Delgado did warn that “this is a State issue,” and announced the creation of a working group with the remaining communities to analyze how this distribution should be done, how it should be financed,” an aspect in which he included the European Union.

The agreement reached this Tuesday contemplates the following distribution of minors and the monetary amount assigned: Andalusia (36/1.9 million), Aragón (24/1.3 million), Asturias (32/1.7 million), Balearic Islands (10 /529,250 euros), Canary Islands (21/1.3 million), Cantabria (26/1.4 million), Castilla y León (23/1.2 million), Castilla-La Mancha (20/1 million), Catalonia ( 33/1.8 million), Ceuta (2/180,850 euros), Valencian Community (25/1.3 million), Extremadura (25/1.3 million), Galicia (28/1.5 million), Community of Madrid (34/1.8 million), Region of Murcia (19/1 million), La Rioja (4/211,700 euros), Navarra (17) and the Basque Country (17). These last two communities do not receive a financial allocation, since they are governed by their special financing regime.

