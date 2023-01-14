In the last edition of the Golden Globes 2023, the actress Jenna Ortega she refused to dance like Merlina Addams, a character that led her to international recognition in 2022. But, beyond receiving criticism from her fans, they supported her and did not hesitate to support her decision.

As seen in the images, Ortega was chatting with E! Entertainment about his time on the Netflix series, until the hostess asked him to repeat Merlina’s dance. She said that she didn’t remember and watched the interviewer moving her arms like the popular role of her.

Jenna Ortega at the 2023 Golden Globes

On social networks, fans commented on the images and supported Ortega. “Fine. She is not a clown, she is an actress ”,“ she She must be tired of always being asked this ”,“ she looks uncomfortable. She is not her character ”,“ Everything has a moment. They were the Golden Globes, not a comedy show” and “They must accept that not everyone is willing to put on a show to please them”, are some of the comments that are read on the internet.

Netizens support Jenna Ortega. Photo: Facebook Capture

“Merlina” will have season 2 on Netflix

Through its social networks, Netflix confirmed that “Merlina” will have season 2. In this way, the streaming turned off the rumors about the move of the show to Amazon Prime Video.

“In the last few weeks, I have been hunted, charmed, and imitated by millions of people on the internet. It has been torture. Thanks. We will be back, ”says Merlina Addams in the announcement of her new chapters.