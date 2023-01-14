The state of sinaloa will host the women’s under-14 national championship to be held tentatively from October 11 to 15 in culiacan. The foregoing was announced by César Ochoa, president of the Mexican Basketball Sports Association (ADEMEBA).

“ADEMEBA Mexico turns to our state to see us again and entrusts us with this national tournament, for which we are grateful and from now on we are working towards this national championship. Last year he gave us a gold and a silver medal in the CONADE national games, in addition to keeping us in the top ten of ADEMEBA Mexico with the overall results obtained in all the national events that we participated in, which were approximately 14″, he stated. Cesar Ochoa.

On the other hand, the highest basketball authority in sinaloa added that they will seek to participate in as many national championships as possible this 2023. In recent years, the programming of the official national championships of ADEMEBA has undergone modifications, however most maintain their dates and venues.

For now, the national championship calendar opens with the 2006 men’s category in Tampico, Tamaulipas in the second half of March, as well as the men’s U16 class in Aguascalientes, also in March.

The U13 women’s championship in León, Guanajuato in the month of November would be the last national event in this coming year.