The World Cup Qatar 2022 has come to an end. Argentina was crowned as the champion team and lionel Messi an absolute idol for millions. However, this status of being almost a ‘god of football’ has been given to him by his faithful fans for some time, and there is no doubt that the ‘Flea’ is the highest representative of the ‘king game’ for his followers. That knows very well jenna ortegathe new Merlina from the Netflix television series “Wednesday”.

What did Jenna Ortega say about Messi?

The 20-year-old actress participated in an interview for Netflix beside Emma myers, his costar on the show. In that dialogue, the artists had to guess the meaning of some Argentine expressions, including “Messirve”, the popular meme that refers to the albiceleste midfielder and is used to describe when something is useful.

However, both of them did not know what the concept was about; even so, Ortega took a chance and indicated that it could be ‘cool’, which was very close to what the graph actually means. At that time, the Merlina interpreter noted the similarity between “Messirve” and the soccer player.

“Of course! Messi is one of the best of all time!” Jenna expressed. Although this was only one of the few successes that she was able to make among all the words that were presented to her throughout the talk with Myers.

Emma Myers stars as Enid in Netflix’s “Merlina.” Photo: Netflix

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Originally from California, United States, jenna ortega He is already a celebrity in his 20s. She has not only been the actress of the moment for “Merlina”, but has been building his career for some time. If you’re on Netflix, you might recognize her from her appearance on “You” before she got to “Wednesday.”

In the case of cinema, his roles have also managed to attract the attention of thousands. Recently, she was Lorraine for the acclaimed “X”, in addition to having appeared in films such as “Iron Man 3 ″,“ ¡Hoy sí! ”,“ The fallout ”,“ Scream 5 ″, “Insidous: chapter 2 ″ and more .