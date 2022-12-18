Argentina established itself as world champion in Qatar after defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in 120 minutes of a very exciting game that was one of the best finals in football history. . Lionel Scaloni designed a spectacular tactical plan in the first half with the inclusion of Ángel Di María on the left wing instead of his usual place on the right.
After two hours of pure celebration on the field and in the locker room, the coach of the Argentine National Team had his contact with the media and the first thing he mentioned was the character of this team that plays for its fans and for the entire country. That was key for the team that generated a special relationship between the players and everyone who was off the field. “It is a selection for the country.” That phrase reflects everything that this team represents.
As for the match, which he prepared in a fantastic way, surprising a coach with a lot of experience like Didier Deschamps, the leader of La Scaloneta said: “We were deservedly champions, we played a very complete match.” Throughout the match, the albiceleste team dominated the actions except for those two fateful minutes in which Kylian Mbappé converted.
In turn, he stressed that he was surprised to be world champion after starting his career as a DT very recently. This shows the great work that the coach has done since he took command of the team after the failure of Russia 2018.
“”It was not in my plans to be world champion. Now we are. And the most important thing is the way we were.””
– Lionel Scaloni – World Champion
When he was consulted by the captain of his team Lionel Messi, the coach was visibly moved but at the same time calm with everything he had achieved. About the number 10 of the albiceleste team he said: “”Messi must be saved a place for the next World Cup. If they are 26, what difference does he make? He earned that right. He no longer has a pending account, if he had one.”
In addition, he hinted that he will continue as coach of the Argentine National Team since he was asked about the future and said: “We celebrate, but the coach’s work continues. We will continue learning. It is to watch and watch football and continue analyzing to find out what can be improved “. A clear sign that despite being in the best moment of his career, his work continues to seek to continue improving.
Scaloni entered the great history of Argentine soccer and was placed at the table along with the two greatest coaches in the history of the South American country with Carlos Salvador Bilardo and Cesár Luis Menotti.
