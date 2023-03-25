Jenko del Rio caused a stir among all his followers when he talked about a confrontation that he starred in with christian dominguez in the past. The former reality boy was a guest on Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida’s YouTube show. During that conversation, the model spoke about different details of his life and it was there that he stopped to tell that uncomfortable moment that he lived with the singer when they were both part of the well-remembered “Combate” program.

What happened between Yenko del Río and Christian Domínguez?

All started when Mario and Fabianne Jenko was asked if there was anyone who did not like him, it was there that the former reality show member revealed that, at one point, he did not pass Christian Domínguez, because he felt betrayed.

“TO christian dominguez, I felt that he betrayed me because I knew him before the gym, he was my paw. I was just dating my ex-wife, with Paloma, and there was a challenge where they handcuffed Christian and “Pantera”, and they did it in Paloma’s apartment, because it was rented by the channel, at that moment he knew that he was dating she”he told at the beginning.

“Paloma calls me and tells me, ‘Jenko, you know what, can I go to your house?’ I asked her what had happened, at that moment she tells me that they had bothered her, she did not want to tell me. What I am telling right now is just as she told it to me. ‘It’s that something has happened here, Christian has tried to get into my room and I have pushed him’, I do believe Paloma because she is strong and he tells me, ‘I’m going to go to your apartment because they’re drinking here, ‘Pantera’ I don’t know what he’s doing there either,'” he continued.

Did Jenko del Río face Christian Domínguez?

“Asu, I lit up and was going to grab my car to go look for him, I was going to go and he told me that he was going to come to my house, then he told me that he was not going to come because he had his money there. I spoke with the production the next day and the cameraman confirmed it to me, and the production man didn’t want to tell me and after a while he confirmed it to me, that screwed me up a lot,” he said.

“I called Christian and told him everything, but he got nervous, from there I asked him where he was to go look for him and take the crap out of him. He asked me if I was going to go with cameras and I said no, only in the parking lot, but from there he never called me back and he didn’t say anything to me,” said the former reality boy.