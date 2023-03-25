Social networks have become a space where everyone seeks to stand out, as Internet users do everything possible to make their videos go viral, even if they have to put their lives or the lives of others at risk.

Such is the case of a viral TikTok “train” that has become popular on the social network, which consists of giving a baby a sudden turn, which could put the lives of infants at risk, warned a specialist.

It was the popular tiktoker and pharmacist Fernandez who made known the dangers of carrying out this “trend”, which could put the child’s life at risk.

The man explained that it is not enough to have a lot of common sense to notice the discomfort of the child who, after being “shaked”, with a violent somersault, makes a gesture of disapproval.

“It turns out that it has become fashionable to take the son and give him that somersault to see what he feels. Because then we think that viral and dangerous fashions are only for adolescents and no, there are unconscious at all ages”mentioned the tiktoker doctor.

Likewise, farmaceuticofernandez also asked people not to make this type of train that puts physical integrity at risk.