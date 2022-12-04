Organ says that Compass model has problems with the brakes, makes excessive noises and has defects in the reverse sensors

the factory of jeep located in Minas Gerais is the target of an action by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) which indicates 22 production errors in SUV models Compass produced since 2018. Here’s the full (475 KB).

The document was signed on November 22 and mentions problems such as loss of stability in the brakes, excessive noise and failure in the parking sensors. Read the full list at the end of the report.

It also talks about technical conditions that can affect the environment, such as the emission of polluting gases above what is allowed by environmental legislation.

The action is based on reports published in newspapers and customer opinions on the website Complain here. According to the MPF, there are 3,249 negative reviews of the vehicle on the platform. It still mentions the proconthere are more than 100 complaints referring to the years 2020 and 2021.

The agency’s objective is to ensure recall -when manufacturers offer free repair- to all models with the indicated defects.

In addition to accusing the factory, the MPF also claims that Senatran (National Traffic Department) and the Union were silent in releasing the production of defective vehicles in Brazil.

The Jeep Compass has integrated the list of the 10 best-selling cars in the 1st half of 2022🇧🇷 It ranked 6th.

O Power360 contacted Jeep’s press office in search of a position on the case, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

Read the 22 defects cited by the action: