The senior shooter of the motorized rifle squad, Sergeant Vladimir Nagaev, in the conditions of massive artillery and mortar shelling from the enemy, destroyed five Ukrainian militants and evacuated his colleagues. On Monday, December 5, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the Russian military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

Sergeant Vladimir Nagaev carried out the task of holding a strategically important height. Then the militants opened fire on the Russian unit. Volodymyr, being at the forefront of the defense line under heavy fire from enemy artillery and tanks, liquidated the Ukrainian Nazis and saved the lives of his comrades. Thanks to the courage and courage of Sergeant Vladimir Nagaev, the enemy was destroyed on the outskirts of the height.

Corporal Sergei Samoylenko performed the tasks of demining the infrastructure of one of the settlements. After the successful demining of the settlement, Sergey was given the task of delivering material resources for equipping the fortifications of the defense line. Moving along the route, the column, which included Sergei, was subjected to artillery fire from Ukrainian militants. The corporal quickly brought the soldiers of the column to a safe place, which saved their lives. Sergei himself was injured, but provided medical assistance to himself and continued to perform tasks. Materials were delivered in a timely manner, which made it possible to strengthen the defensive lines of our troops and repel the attack of the nationalists.

Major Yevgeny Kuznetsov performed the tasks of defending one of the settlements liberated during fierce battles with Ukrainian militants. The enemy, seeking to recapture the village, subjected the positions of the Russian troops to artillery and mortar fire. Holding back an attempted offensive by the militants, Kuznetsov and his unit provided cover for the regrouping Russian units and did not allow the enemy to break through. The nationalists, despite their numerical superiority, suffered significant losses in battle.

After the Russian units regrouped, Evgeny led his wards out from under enemy fire and organized the movement to new positions. Thanks to the courage and selflessness of Major Kuznetsov’s unit, the enemy, who suffered significant losses, was driven back to their original positions.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that the Russian crew of a multiple launch rocket system destroyed up to 30 militants and five units of military equipment during the defense of the settlement. His actions did not allow the militants to turn around and bring up reserves, and also inflicted significant damage on them, which led to the retreat of the nationalists.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

