There Jeep Gladiatorthe pick-up version of the famous Wrangler, exits the European market lists 3 years after its debut. Currently, in Europe it is only available with a V6 turbo diesel enginel, which however will no longer be offered even in the United States, where the Gladiator it will only be sold with petrol engines. The decision was made by Jeep that in Europe will focus exclusively on fully electric models in the near future, with the launch of 3 new battery-powered models by 2025.

Jeep Gladiator sales stop

Jeep announces halt to sales of the Gladiator in Europe, that pays for the transition to electric cars. In the near future, the V6 Diesel engine will give way exclusively to 100% electric engines.

Jeep Gladiator ends its career in Europe

The Stellantis Group for Jeep has planned the launch of three new fully electric models by 2025: Avenger, Recon and Wagoneer-S.

After almost 30 years since the last Jeep pickup, the Gladiator marked Jeep’s return to the vehicle segment pick-up in Europe. This versatile and traditional model continued Jeep’s long history of making rugged, reliable vehicles.

Jeep Gladiator tests charging and towing up to the Simbruini Mountains Park

The Gladiator combines the off-road capability and open-air freedom of the Jeep Wrangler with advanced technology, a powerful engine and the versatility of a modern pick-up.

Jeep Gladiator FarOut Final Edition

To celebrate the definitive conclusion of sales of the Jeep Gladiator in Europe, the brand has created the special edition “FarOut” Final Edition, which is already available for order. This is a special version based on the model Overland.

Gladiator FarOut Final Edition Pickup

This pick-up offers a distinctive and robust design, specific details such as the glossy black aluminum wheels 18 pcs in granite crystal and premium features both outside and inside, such as heated McKinley leather seats. It has multiple customization options, including a Cargo package for load management and a package Dual Top with soft and hard roof.

Jeep Gladiator FarOut Final Edition engine

The latest Jeep Gladiator for sale in Europe is offered with the powerful engine diesel V6which has a displacement of 2,987 cc and delivers up to 260 HP at 3,600 rpm and a remarkable maximum torque of 600 Nm at 1,400 rpm. It is combined with an automatic transmission Eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP75which allows the vehicle to optimize engine power off-road or provide smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds.

The latest Jeep Gladiator on sale in Europe is powered by a 260 HP V6 diesel engine

The Jeep Gladiator is also equipped with a axle ratio of 3.73 and a two-speed transfer case Selec-Trac with a low-rpm gear ratio of 2.72:1, an on-demand shifting system that offers full-time capability and confidence.

Photo Jeep Gladiator pickup

