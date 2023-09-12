The 6h of Fuji reserved one of the toughest weekends for Ferrari in the Hypercar Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but from the Land of the Rising Sun the men from Maranello still bring home a smile for their newfound success in LMGTE AM.

The 488 #54 managed by AF Corse driven by the trio of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon came out on top after a race that was, as always, very close and uncertain until the end, in what for them is their first success of the 2023 season.

Twice the Japanese weekend of the Piacenza team risked going up in smoke; first due to a contact in Free Practice 3 with an LMP2 which fortunately only caused a puncture and some bodywork damage, the other in the race when Ben Keating committed one of his rare errors by hitting the 488 sending it across the fields, but without no breakage.

The right penalty inflicted on the Corvette meant the C8.R ended up behind and, despite enjoying a clearly superior pace to all its rivals, it was unable to recover and counter the excellent strategy of the Emilian team, which combined with the good performances of its pilots found herself in the lead, managing the final very well with Rigon.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“Thomas and Francesco did an extraordinary job in the first part of the race, giving me the opportunity, together with the perfect strategy adopted by the team, to get behind the wheel and express myself at my best – highlights the Venetian – I was able to push hard from the first laps without having to think too much to save fuel”.

“I admit that I had a lot of fun behind the wheel of a well-balanced car, so I have to thank the whole team and Ferrari, who allowed us to bring home the first success of 2023. We arrived in Japan with the hope of being able to do well in a race that was never easy. The last hour seemed to never end, when I crossed the finish line I felt great joy.”

Flohr, financier of the program and already winner at Fuji in 2017, adds: “I am very happy with the victory obtained here in Japan, for which I want to congratulate everyone at AF Corse who did a great job. After Monza, when we had some technical problems, we arrived at Fuji stronger.”

“On the occasion of the contact with Ben we were also a little lucky in keeping the car on the track and thus being able to continue doing a great job, which shows how strong and prepared our team is.”

Castellacci was also very happy: “The strategy was a winner. After Thomas’ departure, we brought forward the first pit stop, a choice that allowed me to overtake several competitors during the second stint. I’m very happy, both my teammates, the team and Ferrari did an exceptional job to get this first victory of the season.”

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Ritomo Miyata, Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker Photo by: Masahide Kamio

There are two Ferraris on the podium in the Land of the Rising Sun and with great joy for the home crowd it is the 488 #57 of Kessel Racing-CarGuy, whose boss Takeshi Kimura had to ask Toyota ‘on loan’ for the young Ritomo Miyata to replace the unavailable Daniel Serra.

The Japanese was really competitive and did not make the Brazilian regret, crossing the finish line in second place in his class with Kimura and Scott Huffaker, only to then receive a 10″ penalty at the end of the race for not having slowed down in time during a of Full Course Yellow, relegating to the lowest step of the podium.

“I got on the podium in my first race with Ferrari – smiles Miyata – It was a very challenging race weekend for me, but both Takeshi and Scott as well as Kessel Racing supported me in the best possible way. All together we did a great team job for which I want to thank the team and Ferrari.”

Huffaker also smiles: “We conclude with an excellent result for Car Guy and the Kessel team. In Japan we had the aim of getting on the podium: we made an excellent start, obtaining fourth position, then when it was my turn to drive we were unlucky, I suffered a contact with a Porsche, we lost precious seconds, but we managed to recover: we are really happy with this race.”

Kimura was obviously beaming and sent a thought to his teammate Serra: “Unfortunately in this race we didn’t have Daniel as a teammate, who was replaced by Ritomo. I am very happy with the result, which gave me the opportunity to get on the podium in my ‘home’ race, for which I want to thank both Kessel Racing and Ferrari, who provided us with an excellent car.”

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera, #56 Project 1 – AO Porsche 911 RSR – 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli, #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Julien Andlauer Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The race of the other two Reds entered by AF Corse went less well. The #21 of Koizumi/Mann/Cozzolino racked up a lot of penalties for track limits not respected and other infringements that sent it out of the Top10, while an error at the start by Luis Pérez Companc put the #488 in difficulty 83 by Richard Mille, who tried to get back on top with the excellent Alessio Rovera and Lilou Wadoux, finishing in ninth place.

“It’s really a shame about what happened at the start because today we could have won like in Spa – Rovera regrets – Our Ferrari was competitive and well balanced and we did the best we could to move up.”

“It wasn’t easy and there wasn’t even a neutralization that could have helped us in any way in the run-up during the following 6 hours. The work we did with the team during free practice paid off in terms of set-up and this in any case it must be the starting point for us in view of the last event in Bahrain”.