“JB on ATVs” launched a funny sketch in which he does mockery of the controversial comment of the congressman Jorge Montoya on the alfalfa

Recently, Jorge Montoya he has been heavily criticized for his broadcast comments. A newspaper report revealed that Parliament signed a contract with a company to provide a buffet for congressmen, which costs 80 soles per person. Questions to this addendum provoked a fierce reaction from the legislator. “I ask you, what do you eat? Third-rate food, surely. (…) What one looks for when making a contract is to get the best of the best. They will want us to eat alfalfa,” the Renovación Popular spokesperson told reporters.

For this reason, “JB on ATVs” He made a funny sketch in which he parodies his controversial statements by Montoya Manrique. This generated a reply from the ex-military, who assured that he had not seen the program Jorge Benavides. “I have never watched JB’s show. (…) They have told me that some laughed at what they had done, ”she said. “Due to mental hygiene, I am not used to seeing those things. I say the things I say. When I have to apologize, I will apologize. In this case, I will not do it, because I have not offended anyone, ”she added.

‘Yuca’ parodied María del Carmen Alva on “JB por ATV” due to controversy over the Congressional buffet

Jorge Montoya He was not the only one parodied by the case of the buffet. Maria Del Carmen Alva also had an imitation in “JB on ATVs”. In the funny sketch, “Yuca” plays the former president of Congress. The comedian tastes dishes such as calamari in its ink with rum and chicken in wine. “Now, since it seems that I’m getting dizzy and the buffet is free, I’m going to go around one more time”, said ‘María del Carmen Calva’.

Parliamentarians must pay for their food: Congress announces cancellation of the controversial buffet

what will he say this time Jorge Montoya? This Monday, February 27, the Mayor’s Office of Congress left the buffet out of service for plenary sessions. This, given the numerous criticisms after its implementation. “As of the date, the Human Resources department has been informed that the delivery of the buffet is annulled,” said Pablo Noriega, the general director of Parliament Administration, at a press conference.