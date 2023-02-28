“Today we feel that our history as a couple has been transformed, we will continue to love each other from another place,” they said. Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin in a statement, where they informed their thousands of followers that they made the decision to separateafter 22 years of marriage. Is there a possibility that they will resume their relationship as a couple? Are they going to get divorced? The singer and member of the Timbiriche band answered these questions during a meeting with various media outlets, upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport.

Erik Rubin52 years old and originally from Puebla de Zaragoza, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, commented that at this time, both Andrea Legarreta As the, they are at a point where they want to see where they are standing“suddenly over the years, yes, we begin to fall into the habit and we love each other so much that precisely, we want to see where we stand and see where all this ends.”

The also actor clarified that this is a momentary separationhence They do not rule out getting back together as a couple“It is a bit like the exercise we are trying to realize where we are standing,” he reiterated.

We recommend you read:

One of the reporters asked him if there will be a divorce, to which Erik Rubín replied that that, right now, is not in the plans. He mentioned that the first plan is precisely that, knowing where they stand, also, in a few months they will have vacations together, promotions together and a cool project together. “So, pure love and pure good vibes, we have not talked about that (divorce), this is a separation that also, from the moment we talked about it, has been very good for us, they are exercises that are recommended to you in therapy even, let’s see where we are and have the courage to do it publicly, the truth is that it was not easy, because we knew that all this was going to happen, but we have to think about ourselves”.

The interpreter highlighted that his daughters Nina and Mía Rubín have taken this process they are going through very well, which is why what others think is not very important.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that in the joint statement that they shared last Wednesday afternoon, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín had expressed that they do not rule out resuming their relationship as a couple.

“This is one of the most difficult and painful decisions we have made. A few months have passed since we decided, we are calm and in acceptance. Today we do not know what will happen over time (nobody knows). Perhaps we will realize that we do not It was the right decision and life in one of its turns surprises us again, meanwhile, we ask for the respect we deserve as individuals and as a family, just as our history deserves.”