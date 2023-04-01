Nothing escapes him. The match between Peru and Morocco, last Tuesday, March 28, had a controversial start after the Peruvian teams were attacked by the Spanish Police as they left the hotel where they were staying to greet the national fans. The event caused a stir in the country, as players like Pedro Gallese, Yoshimar Yotún, Alex Valera and José Carvallo were arrested by the authorities hours before the scheduled match.

The controversial event captured the attention of various media; nevertheless, Jorge Benavides He was not far behind and prepared an elaborate sketch about said altercation. Through an advance video shared on social networks, you can see part of the segment that will be fully available this Saturday, April 1, thanks to the “JB en ATV” programming.

