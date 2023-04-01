Home page World

Archaeologists have unearthed 20,000-year-old stone tablets in southern France. Even the engraved motifs were still recognizable. The researchers are excited.

Bellegarde – That came as a big surprise: Archaeologists in southern France came across two stone tablets engraved with horse motifs, which are said to date from around the same time as the mural paintings on the walls of a cave in Lascaux in the west of the country. The Lascaux Cave is even a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the new finds are also a rare sensation. They are probably around 20,000 years old and are therefore “among the oldest known works” of this Paleolithic culture.

Such a discovery, excavation project manager Vincent Mourre said at a press conference on Thursday (March 30), was “particularly rare in south-eastern France – and totally unexpected at the gates of the Camargue”. According to researchers at the French Archeology Institute Inrap, the site was inhabited as early as 20,000 BC.

Southern France: Archaeologists make a surprising find at a landfill site

In 2015, archaeologists first became aware of the Costières de Nîmes region in southern France and began their investigations. They soon found a primeval hunters’ settlement – on the site of a rubbish dump.

Archaeologists found over 100,000 items during their excavations. (Iconic image) © Niki Gail/ÖAW-ÖAI/dpa

The researchers explained that with its higher altitude and proximity to the water source, Bellegarde was probably a popular stopover for nomadic peoples. From there they might also have been able to keep an eye on the wild herds of horses in the lower Camargue plains.

Find in southern France: Numerous excavations inspire archaeologists

In the press conference on Thursday, they reflected on the eleven months of their work. Overall, they came across about 100,000 objects. Among them were weapons and tools made of polished flint, as well as animal bones and shells, believed to have been worn as jewelry. The age of the objects is impressive: some are more than 22,000 years old.

However, the two small limestone plaques with an engraving in the form of horses caused a special celebration, because the eyes, mane and mouth of the animals were still clearly visible. (Maibrit Schueltken)

