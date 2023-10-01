The premiere of ‘Forgive me’, a novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos, has generated great expectations among the public, despite the shower of criticism for both characters working together again after their separation. This is how the programJB on ATV‘ was no stranger to this issue, so he premiered the ‘Devórame’ sketch, a parody of the production of Michelle Alexander. On this occasion, Jorge Benavides parodied the host of ‘La banda del Chino’, while his brother Afredo Benavides played the actress of ‘Torbellino’.

In the sequence you can see the protagonists of ‘Devórame’ and the imitation of Michelle Alexander trying to record a scene before the press conference. After several failed attempts, they received the media; However, one of the funniest moments was when the character ‘JB’ gave flowers to his beloved to ask for a second chance. “In front of everyone present, I want to ask you for another chance and I kneel to beg for your forgiveness. You know that I love you, that I have your name engraved in my soul and heart”‘Aldo’ said. The scene had an unexpected ending.