#Maduro #Venezuela #open #doors #foreign #investment
At least 13 dead after fire in three nightclubs in Spain
In a leisure venue in Murcia, Spain, a fire broke out this Sunday, October 1st, which spread to two adjoining...
#Maduro #Venezuela #open #doors #foreign #investment
In a leisure venue in Murcia, Spain, a fire broke out this Sunday, October 1st, which spread to two adjoining...
Editorial|EditorialIn Finland, the basis of energy production is already in place. There is enough electricity, it is emission-free and the...
A funny coincidence connects the careers of two photographers.The magazine on the cover, a blond-haired girl is smiling grimly with...
Some pensioners in Germany are dependent on basic security, but most were able to earn an adequate retirement income. Image:...
A fan of Vladimir Putin, the former Prime Minister, removed from power five years ago after the murder of a...
This little pickup, affectionately called the RAM Baby TRX, has an extremely large engine. Tsjoenering is not necessarily my thing...