Maduro says that the government has “doors open to foreign investment”, to move towards a “productive and diversified economy”. | Photo: Prensa Miraflores/EFE

Nicolás Maduro, dictator of Venezuela, used the X platform (formerly Twitter) to talk about the country’s potential. He reiterated that his government has “the doors open to foreign investment”, with the aim of moving towards a “productive and diversified economy”.

“Venezuela is a land full of opportunities, potential and economic activities. Our country is flourishing step by step and will continue to do so. We have the doors open to foreign investment to advance in a productive and diversified economy.” He continues to encourage them to invest in the Venezuelan “homeland”.

On August 10, Maduro had guaranteed that Venezuela will transform into a “food producing and exporting power” and will no longer depend on oil, which he intends to achieve through a scheme that he offered to “at least a dozen” of nations and investors.

Maduro stated at the time that, after living for more than a century under “an economic system sick with oil rentierism”, Venezuela “has been finding the way to diversify” its economy.