The Brazilian singer-songwriter Djavan was in charge of giving the starting signal to the XXV edition of the San Javier International Jazz Festival. The Parque Almansa auditorium was the setting where it was possible to enjoy a first jazz evening by Djavan. The singer and guitarist was accompanied by Paulo Calasan (piano and keyboards), Renato Fonseca (keyboards), Luiz Felipe Alves (drums), João Castilho Neto (guitar), Marcelo Mariano (bass) and Jessé Sadoc (trumpet).

The singer-songwriter combines the popular music of Brazil with jazz, rock and pop. The artist is one of the composers of his country most admired by jazz musicians and fans. Among others, they have covered his songs The Manhattan Transfer, Carmen McRae, Al Jarreau or Toots Thielemans.

In addition, Djavan has collaborated with international artists such as Quincy Jones, Paco de Lucía, Stevie Wonder, Marcus Miller or Lee Ritenour. His latest album ‘D’ de él, released in 2022, is number 25 of his career studio recordings.

The festival continues tonight with the performance of Cuban pianist Alfredo Rodríguez, in trio format, accompanied by Michael Olivera on drums and Yarel Hernández on electric bass. A double date with jazz at the Parque Almansa Auditorium on a night that also includes a performance by Mamas Gun. A British soul-pop group led by Andy Platts whose name derives from Erika Badu’s second album. Honest and happy soul, which draws from the 70s and shows influences from big names in the genre such as Bill Withers or Marvin Gaye. The vocalist will be accompanied by Terry Lewis (guitar and vocals), Cameron Dawson (bass and vocals), Dave Eighties Oliver (keyboards and vocals) and Chris Boot (drums).

The last appointment of this weekend will be on Sunday, with the performance of Zoot Suiters, in the Plaza de España in San Javier.