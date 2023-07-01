Kneeling, in tears, Michelle Causo’s boyfriend moves everyone during the torchlight vigil in memory of the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle

Hundreds of people gathered last night in Primavalle to dedicate a prayer to Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed by her peer in the neighborhood on the north-western outskirts of Rome. Among her many, obviously her boyfriend was also present, completely devastated by pain, who knelt down in front of the altar of flowers and soft toys, letting himself go into heartbroken tears.

There were so many who wanted to participate in yesterday evening moment of recollection and prayer for Michelle Causo.

About 300 peopleamong friends, classmates, professors, relatives and neighbors, who gathered in the place where the lifeless body of the 17-year-old was found, to dedicate a prayer to her and her soul.

bannerswhite balloons, a myriad of flowers and soft toys. Then a silent torchlight procession started, which also passed under the house where Michelle lived with her parents.

Among the many present there was also the fiancé by Michelle. The one who perhaps most of all, together with his parents, is feeling a very hard blow that will be almost impossible to overcome.

The young man was wearing a pink shirton which were printed some photo which portrayed him and his soul mate in very tender and above all happy moments. Moments that will never come back. Below, the inscription: “You are my sun, now it’s dark without you”.

The boy also created a page on social media to remember his Mimmias he called her tenderly, where for days he has been posting photos, videos and sentences full of inconsolable pain.

The autopsy on the body of Michelle Causo

It is scheduled for Monday the interrogation for the validation of the arrest of the 17-year-old accused of the brutal crime of Michelle Causo.

The boy will present himself before the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of Rome and there we will try to understand what could have been the motive that moved him.

In the meantime, the body of the 17-year-old was subjected to a first autopsy examination, the results of which confirmed that Michelle’s death was due to stab wounds. About 6 of her fatal blows, which hit her in the neck, back and abdomen.