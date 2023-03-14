Jasmine Pinedo and Pedro Araujo They seem to be going from strength to strength. A romance managed away from the spotlight would be strengthening them and there would already be intentions to take the next step in the relationship. Recently, the popular “Chinita” was encouraged to reveal details of how the courtship would be going. Even when asked about the possibility of having a child again, she did not rule it out at all. As is known, the presenter of “America shows” has a girl as a result of her sentimental relationship with Gino Assereto. Now, she does not hide her desire to continue adding heirs.

In this sense, during the last broadcast of the aforementioned space, Jazmín Pinedo commented on the good relationship between Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria. It was at that moment that his driving partner asked him if he would like to conceive a child.

Jazmín Pinedo does not hide her desire to have a child

Jasmine Pinedo She was encouraged to express her desire to have a child by pointing out that one of the aspects that she likes the most is being a mother. “I have always said that, to me, the truth is, I feel that women have different facets and I feel that the most important facet of my life and that I enjoy the most, and that I love it and that I think I do it very well, is my facet like mom,” she said.

The former member of “This is war” also commented that she would have been pleased to give her little brother a little brother while she was having an affair with Gino Assereto. “I would have loved it if K. had a little brother or sister, I think that’s super cute, but in the end it’s like it also depends on life. I would like to have a little boy”he expressed.

Jazmín Pinedo: “When I’m with someone it’s forever”

Jazmín Pinedo announced on her television space that she plans to enjoy a love forever. As is known, “Chinita” has been very excited about her boyfriend, Pedro Araujo. “When I’m in a relationship, I always aim to be for many years. In fact, I’ve only had three relationships and I’ve always lasted for many years because, when I’m with someone, it’s always, it’s what you expect (. ..) Do not make fun, I believe in love,” said the host of América TV.