Announcement of a 10-year-old girl on the street in the suburbs touched subscribers of the Typical Khimki group of the VKontakte social network. The schoolgirl offered ice skating lessons to her neighbors.

“Who needs a skate coach? I am 11 years old soon, I skate well. My name is Sonya, ”the girl wrote on a piece of paper, leaving her phone number. It is specified that the announcement appeared on a lamppost on Leninsky Prospekt in Khimki, not far from the gymnasium.

How to find Sonya? We urgently need to learn how to skate”, “Well done”, “If a girl has been training since she was five years old and has been figure skating, she knows exactly how to teach and will teach”, “Smiled”, “Good Sonechka”, “Well done Sonya, about money even modestly silent. Good luck to her, ”the subscribers of the group responded.

Earlier in a high-rise building near Moscow, they found an ad with threats.