Jasmine Pinedo surprised Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz by telling how the New Year passed. During the broadcast of Más Espectáculos, the television host said that she went to sleep at 10:00 pm and that she could not receive in a big way 2022 because of her ex-partner Gino Assereto. What happened?

“Chinita, you had a party, a meeting,” Eskenazi commented, surprised. “Yes well, but I didn’t get up, do you want me to tell you what happened?” Said the model indignantly.

Jasmine Pinedo tells why she missed the New Year’s celebration

Thus, the host made a revelation in + Shows when she said that she could not celebrate the New Year as she had planned because of Gino Assereto.

Jasmine Pinedo remembered with indignation what Gino Assereto did to her. Photo: capture America TV, Gino Assereto / Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Jasmine Pinedo explains why she does not allow her daughter to have a cell phone

The influencer reported for the cameras that she organized a dinner with her family and then attended another engagement with the former reality boy.

“I had dinner with my lifelong friends, but I wanted to be with my chubby (his daughter). So, I organized a beautiful lunch with my family to spend the night with my chubby girl and leave. I tell Gino: ‘The baby’s tummy hurts a little, I’m going to put her down for a little while, wake me up and let’s go,’ “the model began by telling.

Jasmine Pinedo and Gino Assereto put aside their differences to make their daughter happy. Photo: Instagram capture

However, what Pinedo it was not expected was that Gino disappear without waking her. “I got up at three in the morning, I was alone, my daughter was sleeping and Gino had left,” the driver recalled sadly for having missed the meeting with her friends.

YOU CAN SEE: Jasmine Pinedo and Brunella Horna remember their stage as reality girls

Yaco Eskenazi reveals curious details of Natalie Vértiz

Speaking of couple events, Yaco Eskenazi took the opportunity to comment on a custom that makes him uncomfortable in a certain way. The former reality boy commented on what Natalie Vértiz does every time they are invited to a social gathering.

“It’s a classic Natalie: ‘Love, we’re going to this party, I want to go, please, we have to go, it’s a super event,'” Yaco told how Natalie convinced him. “It takes me a while to change, tightening my jacket that I hate him, I arrive (at the event), (Natalie) takes three photos at the event and tells me: ‘I’m dead,'” the actor finished with a laugh.

Yaco and Natalie gave details about their relationship. Photo: Capture America TV

Jazmín Pinedo thinks about Jefferson Farfán’s praise for Daniela Darcourt

During Paolo Guerrero’s controversial party, Jefferson Farfán took a photo with Daniela Darcourt, whom he pointed out as the best sauce boat in Peru. Therefore, Jazmín Pinedo did not hesitate to comment on this comment, alluding to the fact that a few years ago she had had the same opinion of Yahaira Plasencia.

Jazmín Pinedo did not like Farfán’s message to Daniela Darcourt. Photo: Jazmín Pinedo / Insatgram, Daniela Darcourt / Instagram

“Three years ago he said that the other one is good,” he said in More Shows.