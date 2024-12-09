Rapper Jay-Z has denied this Sunday the “atrocious” accusations that he had raped a woman when she was a minor, calling the lawsuit an attempted “extortion.”

Through his company Roc Nation, the artist, whose real name is Shawn Carter, strongly rejected the complaint filed by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who accuses him of raping a woman when she was 13 years old.

In a statement on the X network, Jay-Z said the lawsuit is a “blackmail attempt” and part of a pattern of accusations, the same ones that have already been directed against Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy, who is also named in the lawsuit.

“What (Buzbee) had calculated is that the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. Quite the opposite! It has made me want to expose him for the fraud that he is in the most public way possible.So no, I WILL NOT GIVE YOU A SINGLE CENT!”stated the rapper.

The artist said that the only “pain” he feels is for the impact it may have on his family, especially his wife Beyoncé and their children.

He said he was especially worried about one of his daughterswho “is at the age where her friends will see the press and ask her about the nature of these charges.” Although she did not specify names, her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is 12 years old.

The complaint, initially filed in October in the federal court of the southern district of New York and expanded this Sunday to include Carter, was picked up by several American media.

According to the document, the victim, identified as ‘Jane Doe’, to hide her identity, alleges that Carter and Combs raped her in 2000 at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards.

The party was held at a house, where first Carter and then Combs allegedly raped her, while an unidentified famous woman watched.

Combs, 55, faces criminal proceedings in New York where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of coercing and systematically abusing women, allegedly with the help of his employees.