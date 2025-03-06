Last week the video of Muslim and Spanish students of three Madrid public centers demonstrating against the prohibition of using the Hiyab (veil that covers the head and neck) in their institutes was viralized on social networks. Addresses justify that … It is to “free” adolescents and appeal to “secularism and equality” of the Spanish legal system.

The affected students mobilized through Tiktok with a resounding message: “My hijab is my freedom, my identity.” The Madrid Education Ministry replied to the fact briefly: clothing is the responsibility of each educational institution. The relevance of the protest – unique so far – is that it raises a matter that has been underground in Spanish society more than a decade.

After knowing the digital scope of the protest -of a hundred people -two university professors, Sonia Sierra and Elena del Pilar Ramallo, sent an initiative to modify the regulation of the use of the Hiyab in educational and Burka fields in public spaces in public spaces. “They are symbols of submission of women, with restriction of their freedom and potential violation of human rights,” says teachers, who already have the commitment to be reviewed by PP and Vox, while the rest of the parties did not want to imply.

Sierra and Ramallo propose the modification of Organic Law 2/2006 of Education to introduce the prohibition “of garments that totally or partially cover the head, such as the Hiyab, in the educational centers”; of Organic Law 4/2015 on the Protection of Citizen Security, to eliminate the “Burka, in all public spaces of the national territory, including public roads, buildings, publicly and transportation facilities”, as well as three other autonomous laws.

In addition, the teachers request the central government and that of the Community of Madrid, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to pronounce and take measures. At the moment, no executive intends to do so and only the Ministry of Education of Pilar Alegría just responded to ABC that “the centers and communities are competent for it.”

On the other side of the board, Laura Mijares, professor of the Area of ​​Arab and Islamic Studies of the Complutense University of Madrid, (UCM), warns with concern to this newspaper of the negative impact that these policies have. Mijares wields a wide study of the UCM that analyzed these practices in Muslim young people in Spain that concludes that “these prohibitions impact all areas of the life of these young women” because “they marginalize, separate, blame and reach Truncar Carreras.”

The UCM Arabist explains that by converting the Hiyab into a discriminatory element “self -esteem and feelings of belonging” are damaged because it involves stigmatizing “its way of life and its religious choice.” The students interviewed, continue mijares, showed “pain, impotence, frustration and rage.”

“What free choice?”

The most conflicting point in the argument of both positions is in that free choice. Sierra, a driver of the classroom ban, replies: «This does not go against other cultures, fortunately in Spain we have freedom of worship, they have the right to have their customs and religion, it is about protecting girls, the Hiyab is not typical of any culture, it is an imposition of Sharia. What free choice does a girl have?

Mijares answers these reflections with the following idea: “It is important to reflect on how some proposals made in the name of feminism favor speeches that restrict freedoms.” And ask to work in anti -racist policies, inclusion and address the debate from listening to those affected.

Sierra and Ramallo covers their initiative in background such as France, in force since 2004, which prohibits the use of religious symbols in public schools, including the Hiyab, or Austria, which in 2019 prohibited it in primary schools. Although the Constitutional Court annulled it in 2020 alleging that it violated equality and freedom of thought. Ramallo, who is also a lawyer, states that there are sentences of the Supreme Court (TS) and the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) “that support legal viability.”

JUDGMENTS AND LEGAL CONFLICT

In 2013, the TS annulled a municipal ordinance of the City of Lleida that prohibited the use of Burka in public spaces arguing that the local administration has no powers to restrict fundamental rights, however, says Ramallo, the court “acknowledged that a state law could impose this prohibition” based on security. He also remembers another sentence of the same year that endorsed the decision of an Institute of Pozuelo de Alarcón that prevented a student from attending with Hiyab to his classes.

But to mijares these hypothetical prohibitions “conflict with several fundamental rights at national and international level”: the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the European Convention on Human Rights, the Spanish Constitution, the Organic Law of Religious Freedom, the regulations approved by the State Cooperation Agreement with the Islamic Commission of Spain and that of the childhood protection system and adolescence, among others.

According to the Casa Arabo Studies Center, in Spain more than two million Spanish Muslims, second and third generations that practice their culture and creed reside.