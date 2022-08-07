The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, issued a decision to form a higher committee for the “Kanf” Child Home Project, which was established to provide a single institutional umbrella concerned with measures to provide protection and care for children who are subjected to abuse in all its forms, and to provide support Legal, psychological and social for them to be the first home for the child in the state, the Arab world and the region.

The decision comes as a continuation of the continuous efforts made by the Emirate of Sharjah over the past forty years to provide the highest Emirati and international standards that are child and family friendly, and to support all legislation concerned with the care and protection of children and to ensure their upbringing in sound conditions.

Under the decision, the committee is chaired by Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department, and its membership includes: Head of the Sharjah Public Prosecution Office, Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, President of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, Dr. Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police Major General Saif Al Zari, and Head of the Services Department Afaf Al Marri, Director of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Fatima Al Khamiri, Director General of Al Qassimi Hospital for Women, Childbirth and Children, Dr. Safia Al Khaja, Head of the Family Development Centers Department, Moudhi Al Shamsi, and Head of the Child Protection Unit at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi.

The decision set the goals of the committee to oversee the implementation of the agreement to establish the “Kanf” project and to ensure compliance with all standards specified in accordance with the joint agreement between the competent authorities to manage and operate the project, in addition to forming an executive committee selected by the project’s higher committee to manage the tasks of internal operations in the child’s home.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department, Chairperson of the Higher Committee for the Children’s Home Project “Kanf”, said that the “Kanf” project is an unprecedented qualitative step in the care and protection of children, founded and supported by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and “Kanf” seeks to provide a qualitative and safe umbrella All the competent authorities in this regard within the Emirate of Sharjah gather under one roof, investing in this our local expertise and a pioneering legislative system in the field of child protection at the level of the Emirate and the Emirate of Sharjah, to establish a mechanism based on integration, flexibility and inspiration from successful experiences in this field.

Al Yafei added that the “Kanf” project is completely new with its mechanism of action and is the first of its kind at the level of the state and the Arab world, but the legislation in which it operates is completely derived from the legislation and laws of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, which put children, their protection and care at the forefront of its priorities in legislation and implementation, and with the issuance of this decision, it is a project The child’s home has reached the stage of official launch to start its work.

Al Yafei continued: We studied global experiences in the field of child protection, and then worked on formulating the project in a form and manner that suits the Emirate of Sharjah and the Emirati society, and we will also work with the partners in the “Kanf” project to provide an integrated protection package for children who are subjected to abuse, through Applying the highest standards of protection and support, to make this project one of the most important and inspiring steps that guarantee children a safe life and healthy development.

The Child Safety Department in Sharjah organized several meetings and workshops during the pilot phase of the “Kanaf” project with the partners. It was agreed on the child’s itinerary in the project from the first moment he joined until the completion of his journey through it, in addition to focusing on the mechanism of family interaction with the competent authorities. On the one hand, and with the child on the other hand, within the care and follow-up procedures.