The Libertad Avanza coalition candidate, Javir Milei, winner of the primaries in Argentina last Sunday (13), thanked the support he received from former president Jair Bolsonaro during an interview broadcast on the A24 television channel, this Monday (14) .

“His support was a joy. The truth is that I am infinitely grateful to (former) President Jair Bolsonaro for his affection, for explicitly ‘banking’ my candidacy, even before the elections,” he said.

Milei also extended her thanks to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of the sons of the Brazilian politician. The parliamentarian shared the excerpt on his Youtube channel.

Last Thursday (10), which preceded the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary (Paso), Bolsonaro declared his support for the Argentine through a video published on social networks, in which he lists values ​​he shares with the candidate, such as defense of the family, private property and freedom of expression.

On the occasion, the former president still wished “good luck” in the official elections on October 22 and said he intends to “visit him (Milei) soon”.

Economist Javier Milei, 52, won over 30% of Argentine voters last weekend. Its main proposals involve cutting public spending, dollarizing the country and extinguishing the Central Bank.

In second place was the centre-right opposition coalition “Together for Change”, with 28.2% of the votes, whose candidate is former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich. In third place, with 27% of the votes, is the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria, led by current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

Representatives of the Brazilian opposition also celebrated the victory of the libertarian candidate at the polls. Some parliamentarians and party leaders believe that the result may indicate the formation of a new scenario in Latin America. The full video can be watched below: