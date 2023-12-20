Since ancient times in the video game industry, there has always been the option to modify their difficulty depending on the player's skills, something that continues to this day in various releases. However, these procedures of entering a menu and making the respective modification would be about to change, this is due to a new technology that Sony has patented days ago.

This would consist of the difficulty levels adapting to the player's possibilities without having to enter a menu, that is, the more the player shows good performance, this will increase until the user finds himself with a brake that prevents him from continuing. The patent presents algorithms that could precisely adjust the difficulty settings, although this could also generate confusion among those looking for a challenge to face and who do not want to lower the level of it.

Here is the summary of the patent:

The methods of the present disclosure may collect data when a user plays one or more different types of games when determining whether to change the difficulty of a game. The collected data can be evaluated to identify whether a user's game performance level corresponds to the expected performance level. When the user's game performance level does not correspond to the expected performance level, the parameters that change the game difficulty can be changed automatically. Parameters that relate to movement speed, delay or hesitation, character strengths, number of competitors, or other metrics can be changed incrementally until the current user's performance level corresponds to the level of expectation of a particular user currently playing the game. At this point, the user's level of expectations can be changed and the process can be repeated as the user's skills develop over time.

It is worth mentioning that it is only a patent, so in the end it may not be implemented in the games or perhaps it is something in development to have much later in the games that are being planned to be released. However, we have the precedent of when the PlayStation Portalwhich in the end was released just as the plan data had been leaked months before.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor's note: I don't know how many benefits these types of options bring, unless they decide to eliminate trophies from some games, which clearly require the use of high difficulty. It is a good idea, but perhaps not everyone wants to have it because of the challenges they have to overcome.