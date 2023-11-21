You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina.
President-elect left his campaign headquarters at the Libertador Hotel in Buenos Aires this morning.
The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, went this Tuesday to the Quinta de Olivos (presidential residence) to meet with the current president, Alberto Fernándezand begin the transition to the Government that will take office on December 10.
The leader of La Libertad Avanza (right) traveled in a private vehicle from the Hotel Libertador, in Buenos Aires, where his campaign ‘bunker’ has been installed for weeks, and arrived at the presidential residence, located in the province of Buenos Aires. Aires, north of the capital, after 8:15 in the morning, local time.
EFE
