The memorandum of understanding between Italy and Albania on migrants “establishes that a total of no more than 3,000 migrants may be present in the two centers at the same time. And that migrants will only be able to arrive in the Albanian port with ships of the Italian authoritiesinvolved in rescue operations. Therefore, it will not be possible to tow the boats of smugglers, nor to direct boats managed by non-governmental organizations towards Albania.” This was underlined by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, in the government’s communications to the Chamber.

A protocol that “does not violate Union law“, reiterates the minister quoting the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson and replying to “those in the opposition who feared a violation of international and European lawto those who described the project as an Italian-style Guantanamo and to those who spoke of deportation or evoked the precedent of the agreement between the United Kingdom and Rwanda”.

“In the face of these gloomy scenarios it would be enough to mention the simple observation of the European Commissioner Johansson, an important exponent of Swedish social democracy”, underlined the head of the Farnesina, repeating his words: “‘EU law is not applicable outside the territory of the Union European, but we know that Italian law follows EU law and that, according to the agreement, Italian law will apply in Albania.”

Tajani then also took up the words spoken by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the PSE congress in Malaga in recent days: “‘Albania will soon be a member of the EU and we are therefore talking about how to solve challenges and problems in the European family together. irregular migration must be reduced, and there will be close collaboration with countries outside the Union, as happens now, for example with Turkey, and there could be others'”.

According to what the minister explained, the two migrant centers that Albania will grant “free of charge” to Italy “will function according to Italian, European and international legislation on the matter”: an arrival point at the port of Shengjin, on the northern coast of the country, and a military base in Gjader, about 30 kilometers from the port.

“In the port there will be a structure dedicated to rescue activitiesfirst aid and fingerprint and sign detection. In the second structure, located in the inland area, the application for international protection will be examined and, for those who do not meet the requirements, the repatriation procedures will be carried out”, explained Tajani, specifying that “the procedures will be the Italian ones and will be carried out exclusively by the Italian administrative and judicial authorities”.

In Albania, he added, “only migrants who can be held in the facilities that welcome them” will be able to be taken i.e. asylum seekers subject to an accelerated border procedure and people awaiting repatriation, after it has been ascertained that they do not meet the requirements for staying in Italy.

In facilities in Albania”Under no circumstances will vulnerable subjects be welcomed, such as, for example, minors and pregnant women“he explained again.

“Only migrants who can be held in the structures that welcome them can be taken to Albania. According to the Italian and European regulations currently in force, these are two categories of migrants – explained the head of the Farnesina – The first is that of asylum seekers subject to an accelerated border procedure, therefore non-vulnerable people coming from safe countries or migrants who have already applied for asylum and been denied. The second category is that of people awaiting repatriation, after it has been ascertained that they do not meet the requirements for your stay in Italy”.

“The protocol – continues Tajani – is a significant piece in the overall strategy” against irregular migratory flows.

“A different approach in the management of migratory flows and a tenacious fight against human trafficking are – for our government – absolute priorities. For this reason, we have brought migration back to the center of the European debate”, continued Tajani, who indicated among the “main ingredients of the new approach that we are trying to establish in Europe” are preventing irregular departures, strengthening external borders, fighting smugglers, improving the repatriation system, expanding legal migration channels and welcoming those who have the right to international protection.

The protocol between Italy and Albania signed last November 6 by Giorgia Meloni and Edi Rama “it is not comparable to the agreement between the UK and Rwanda“, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani then made a point of reaffirming: “There is no – I would like to reiterate – outsourcing the management of asylum applications to a third country. AND internationally guaranteed rights are not derogated fromwhich are indeed expressly reaffirmed several times in the Protocol”.

“Albania will soon become part of the European Union and is part of the Council of Europe – he clarified -. Exceptions would have been impossible”.

“The agreement signed on November 6 is an important component of an overall strategy. E a possible model, not only for Italy, for future collaborations with friendly countries“, he said again, underlining that “the Protocol with Albania does not claim to be a panacea, but an additional tool to manage the massive arrivals of migrants”.

“Today’s debate and the vote that will conclude it demonstrate, if proof were needed, that our government has never shied away – especially on issues of such importance – from dialogue and scrutiny by Parliament. We therefore consider the vote on today’s resolutions only a first – but significant – step in this direction. It’s a valuable indication,” he added.

Tajani hoped that the approval of the bill could take place “in times compatible with the urgency of addressing, also with innovative tools, the management of growing migratory flows”.

The head of the Farnesina, then speaking about the issue of the parliamentary passage, stated that it is “first of all an implementing agreement of the 1995 friendship treaty, article 19 of which provides for bilateral collaboration in migration matters between” Italy and Albania.

Tajani then recalled how the Protocol on migration with Libya signed by the Gentiloni Government in 2017 entered into force upon signature, therefore without any parliamentary passage, considering it to implement article 19 of the Italian-Libyan friendship treaty of 2008, “although various measures and significant appropriations were necessary to carry it out”.

From Pd, IV, Action, Greens and Left, +Europa united resolution: “Serious doubts about no to ratification in Parliament”

Meanwhile, the opposition have presented a united resolution on Minister Tajani’s communications on the Italy-Albania protocol. The text was signed by Pd, Italia Viva, Azione, Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Più Europa. The 5 Star Movement will instead present its own resolution.

“The protocol signed between the Italian Government and the Albanian Government ‘for the strengthening of collaboration in migration matters’, of which an official text has only been available for a few days, published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, unlike what happened immediately by the Albanian Government involves aspects of crucial importance on a legal and immigration level”, we read in the resolution.

“In particular, this agreement provides for the creation, in Albanian territory, of some structures managed by the competent Italian authorities ‘according to the relevant Italian and European legislation’, also establishing that any disputes between these authorities and the migrants welcomed in the structures in Albanian territory are subject to Italian jurisdiction”.

“Such considerations raise very serious doubts regarding the statements made so far by authoritative representatives of the Government regarding the fact that this agreement does not need to be ratified by Parliament on the basis of the provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution, as it is an Agreement which undoubtedly places considerable burdens on Italy and will require legislative changes to allow its implementation. Furthermore, failure to ratify the agreement by law would also jeopardize the possible scrutiny of legitimacy by the Constitutional Court“.

“Nor – we read again in the opposition resolution – the international documents cited by the Government in support of the non-necessity of parliamentary ratification appear sufficient to exclude parliamentary ratificationbeing the Friendship Agreement between Italy and Albania signed in 1995 and ratified by law in 1998, which provides only a generic reference to the migration theme in relation mainly to the seasonal labor market, and the Protocol signed between the respective Ministers of the Interior in 2017 limited to forms of collaboration between ministries of the interior on specific topics and not attributable to the outsourcing of the Italian reception system”.

“The prediction that the migrants rescued by the Italian military authorities will be taken to Albanian territory, as it has never previously been envisaged that the migrants rescued at sea could be held in facilities located outside the national and European borders, presents many aspects that could jeopardize the legitimacy and effectiveness; the protocol seems to constitute an act of refoulement, a practice prohibited not only by international standards, but also by those of the European Union and the ECHR, while the European Commission does not foresee a possible extraterritorial application of the rules European governments; finally, the circumstance cannot be overlooked that, unlike the announced intentions of our Government, the Albanian Government has approved the bill to ratify the agreement in question, to submit it for scrutiny by its Parliament”.

The resolution “commits the Government to present to the Chambers, pursuant to Article 80 of the Constitution, the bill authorizing the ratification of the ‘Protocol between the Government of the Italian Republic and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania for the strengthening of collaboration in migration matters’ and the related annexes, with the related adjustments to our legal system regarding the discipline of immigration and jurisprudential protection; to ascertain the nullity of all provisions of the Government and of the individual Ministries, which are connected, consequent and implementing the same Protocol, before the date of entry into force of the ratification law”.