“The great great chef: famous” has managed to captivate the Peruvian audience with luxury participants such as Milett Figueroa, Ricardo Rondón, Patricio Suarez Vertiz, among many other well-known television figures. Although his artistic gifts have made them shine in the middle, his culinary skills do not seem to be the best. This was stated again by the gastronomic journalist Javier Masias in the recent edition of the Latina cooking show when he saw the dish that Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s brother had prepared.

What did Javier Masías say about Patricio Suárez Vértiz’s food?

The food critic Javier Masias, was evaluating each participant of the night and stopped for several minutes at the site of Patricio Súarez Vértiz to evaluate their preparation. While analyzing the food, he strongly criticized the way in which the singer was presenting the dish, because he did not think it was correct.

“Do you think this is the way to present a potato with ocopa?” He commented at the beginning. Given this, the musician tried to justify himself: “I never peel them, I eat them with the shell. At least, I eat them like this, ”he replied.

However, this comment was not to the liking of the jury and added: “Are we going to eat it with the shell, in Arequipa do you think they eat it with the shell?”. Finally, the national artist said that he would fix the situation. “I can peel them fast. You know how organic people are,” he pointed out.

Ricardo Rondón will not continue in “The great chef: celebrities”?

The recent edition of “El gran chef: famous” made the contestants prepare typical dishes from Arequipa, so Ricardo Rondon brought a Chinese cat ornament to the study for good luck. However, things did not turn out as he planned and he was questioned about that decision.

The judges of the cooking show expressed their dissatisfaction and labeled the detail of the driver as nonsense. However, Javier Masías was the most outraged with this and even asked that the presenter be removed from the program. “I have boned myself, I have skinned myself and Mr. Masías wants to see me out. I am not going to give him that pleasure”Rondon replied.