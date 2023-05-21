Thanks to Atalanta’s victory against Verona, the grenades secured their second consecutive salvation, even before taking the field against Mourinho’s Roma. “Salerno fans can celebrate another historic milestone”, wrote the president Iervolino on his social channels. The result achieved by Candreva and his companions is the result of the excellent work done by Paulo Sousa: the Portuguese coach, who took over from Nicola, has only suffered one defeat (two weeks ago, against Empoli) in the last twelve days.