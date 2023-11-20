In its 52nd edition, the Cartagena International Film Festival awards Javier Gutiérrez the FICC Award. The actor will be in the port city at the closing of the event, on December 2, for the presentation of his new film, ‘Honeymoon’.

He has a long career in cinema, making both films and series. His role in ‘La Isla Mínima’ and ‘El Autor’ earned him two Goyas for Best Leading Actor in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Furthermore, Javier Gutiérrez has among his filmography a wide variety of works such as ‘Campeones’, ‘Modelo 77’, ‘Periodistas’ or ‘Truman’, among others.

Gutiérrez is one of the most emblematic actors on the Spanish scene: for his excellent career, his great acting record, his versatility to create characters of any kind and also for being an actor committed to society and one of the most important references in our cinema. .

The career of Javier Gutiérrez



The actor, a native of Ferrol, where he took his first steps as an actor, participating in theatrical performances at school and high school. His vocation led him to study acting in Madrid, where he took his first steps in theater. In 2000, with the company Animalario, he promoted his theatrical career, participating in works of various nature, including Shakespeare classics such as ‘Titus Andronicus’.

On television, he participated in series such as ‘Mareas vivas’ (2000) although he achieved his greatest popularity with ‘Periodistas’, ‘Policías, en el corazón de la calle’, ‘Aída’, ‘Los Serrano’ and especially with ‘Aguila Roja’. ‘. In 2017 he premiered the series ‘I’m Alive’, in the role of a police officer who comes back to life after being murdered by a serial criminal; and ‘Vergüenza’, co-starring Malena Alterio.

In cinema, Javier Gutiérrez debuts with ‘The Other Side of the Bed’ (2002), a comedy directed by Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. He continues his career in the world of comedy in works such as ‘Días de futbol’ (David Serrano, 2003); ‘Crimen Ferpecto’ (Alex de la Iglesia, 2004) or playing Pocholo in ‘The Amazing World of Borjamari and Pocholo’ (2004), a film co-starring Santiago Segura, who had Javier for several of his ‘Torrente’ productions.

His revelation as a dramatic actor in cinema came with his character as Juan, the policeman in the thriller ‘La isla minima’ (2015), in which he shares the spotlight with Raúl Arévalo as a partner in detective fatigues. This role earned him, among many other awards, a Goya for Best Leading Actor, Best Actor at the Forqué Awards, or the Silver Shell for Best Actor at the San Sebastián Festival.

Furthermore, the same year he released ‘Truman’ (2015), a thriller co-starring Luis Tosar, with whom he met again a year later in ‘1898, The Last of the Philippines’ (2016) and in the thriller ‘Escape Plan’ ( 2016). He also appeared in ‘Assassin’s Creed’ (2016), a Hollywood production starring Michael Fassbender, and in which Gutiérrez plays the inquisitor Torquemada.

Also in 2016 he participated in ‘El Olivo’ (2016), a film for which he was nominated for the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actor, and he became the dictator Francisco Franco in the series ‘Lo que hidán sus ojos’ (2016).

His second Goya Award for Best Leading Actor comes for his performance as Álvaro, an aspiring writer in ‘El Autor’ (2017), who manipulates his neighbors to write a novel.

In 2018 he became the coach of a basketball team made up of intellectually disabled people in ‘Campeones’, a film directed by Javier Fesser, and he also accompanied Adriana Ugarte in ‘During the Storm’. In 2020 he premieres the film ‘Home’ on Netflix, directed by brothers Alex and David Pastor, and with Mario Casas in the cast. A year later, also on Netflix, he stars in ‘Bajocero’, playing a police officer whose prisoner van is robbed. In 2021 he premieres on Movistar the television series ‘Kings of the Night’ in the role of sports announcer José María García.

In 2021 he continues starring in thrillers such as ‘The Daughter’, set in the Cazorla mountains, or ‘Modelo 77’ (2022), a prison film alongside Miguel Herrán, a role for which he was once again nominated for the Goya Award for Best Leading Actor. The same year he premieres ‘Tomorrow is Today’, a time-jump comedy co-starring with Carmen Machi, and in 2023 he shares the scene with Adriana Ugarte in ‘Lobo Feroz’, a criminal intrigue remake of the film ‘Big Bad Wolves’.