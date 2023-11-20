Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium will be able to take part in two new free trials within the trial titles present in the service: these are Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Lords of the Ring: Gollumwhich will soon be added to the catalog.

There hasn’t been an official announcement about it yet, but according to the usual PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, a reliable source for all the news relating to the PlayStation Store database and PSN in general, both games can already be tried through the free trial period available in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

To be precise, as far as Baldur’s Gate 3 is concerned it is an extended test of 3 hourswith the possibility of transferring saves and progress to the full version of the game, if you decide to purchase, while The Lords of the Ring: Gollum can be tried for an hour.