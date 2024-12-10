Atalanta has a I-don’t-know-what that seems to favor Real Madrid. In the same way that black hides the extra kilos and that good old Obelix maintained that the vertical stripes on his pants made him stylized, Madrid seems to tone up and gain confidence when it has the colors of the Dea in front of it. He looks taller, stronger, more handsome. His last great European performance dates back to August, when he played in the Super Cup against the Italian team. Since then he had been unrecognizable. Yesterday he rescued three points in Bergamo vital for his survival. It will be the open grave game that Gasperini proposes, with that exchange of blows that is so characteristic of him, and that allows him to relax in certain vigilance and defensive aids. Even Mbappé at times looked like Mbappé again with that beautiful goal. But the mirage, of course, did not last long. He immediately fell to the ground injured. Who puts his leg on the Frenchman so he doesn’t raise his head? I am not a doctor nor a physical trainer, but the fact that Real Madrid cannot compete for half an hour straight without a player falling to the ground due to some type of injury seems to be a symptom of something. Something serious. Limiting it to bad luck, to a bad streak, would be like saying that the Titanic sank due to a patch of ice. Watching a team game is like reading “Ten Little Blacks”: they fall one by one without anyone being able to do anything to prevent it or explain the mystery or know who will be next. The only thing missing is that some of them are on indefinite leave due to psychological pregnancy. Difficult to find stability and play style having to redo and patch the team every week. Vinicius returned to the eleven in Italy after being in dry dock for a couple of weeks. Although we could see some fair strength in the final stretch of the game, he gave a true recital of fundamentals in the second half playing inside, as a nine, something that he was already able to demonstrate last year and that now seems to be forbidden territory for him since the arrival of Mbappé to the team. It has already been said in this forum that the Bellingham drought seemed to be like ketchup that does not come out until it starts to fall from the open spout, and that is how it is turning out. The best news for Madrid is, without a doubt, its reunion with the goal.

#Javier #Aznar #Danger #suits