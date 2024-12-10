Luis Enrique’s PSG saved their first match ball at Salzburg’s home, after having added three defeats in the previous five rounds. The Parisians, who occupied the first position outside the playoff (25th), won 0-3 with a goal from Gonçalo Ramos in the 30th minute, after a header from Hakimi, another from Nuno Mendes from a pass from Bradley Barcola in the 72nd minute, and Doué’s shot from Hakimi’s pass in the 85th minute.

A Portuguese double that gave PSG the second victory. Luis Enrique’s men move up one position and are among the 16 teams that would play in the playoff.

Qualifying to go directly to the round of 16 is getting very expensive. Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Inter and Brest are tied on 13 points in second position.

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1 – Bayern, 5

Bayern returns to the top eight

Without Harry Kane, injured, Bayern were looking in Gelsenkirchen (Shakhtar is still playing in exile) for a direct pass to the round of 16 among the top eight. The Bavarians turned around Kevin’s early 1-0 lead in the 5th minute with a goal from Laimer in the 11th minute and Müller’s 1-2 on the stroke of half-time (m. 45). The captain was assisted by Musiala after a recovery by Sané under high pressure, just three minutes after Sudakov missed a clear chance to make it 2-1.

Bayern came out determined in the second half to put the game to bed. They disallowed a goal from Musiala in the 65th minute when the referee observed a non-existent foul by Tel on Riznyk after a corner. In the 70th minute, Michael Olise scored the 1-3 from a penalty, committed by Ghram to Boey. On 87, Musiala made it 1-4 after a fabulous drive. And in ’92 Olise rounded off the victory with 1-5, a great goal in an incredible slalom; his fourth goal in six games.

With this victory, their fourth, Bayern returns to the top eight, now provisional eighth.

Leipzig, 2 – Aston Villa, 3

Unai Emery’s men had to go ahead three times against a rocky Leipzig

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, ranked ninth (first position outside the direct qualifiers), had a good opportunity to practically secure a place against the penultimate team, Leipzig. However,

The English advantage with McGinn’s 0-1 after 3 minutes was short-lived, as Openda equalized in the 27th minute after a resounding mistake by goalkeeper Dibu Martínez who was left halfway out. It was the second goal that the villains received in six games.

Aston Villa regained the lead with a great goal from Jhon Durán. The Colombian, in the 52nd minute, launched a left-footed shot from the front that gained height and plummeted, surpassing Gulácsi.

Leipzig equalized again in the 62nd minute with a goal from the Austrian Baumgartner who finished without letting her bounce a cross from Openda in a German counter. Two sparks, two goals from Leipzig.

Barkley gave Aston Villa the victory in the 85th minute to return to the top 8in provisional third position, and leaving Leipzig as the first team mathematically eliminated from the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen, 1 – Inter, 0

Mukiele becomes the first player to score in the Champions League against Inter, who concede their first defeat

Great game at the BayArena between second (Inter) and sixth (Leverkusen), the champions of Italy and Germany. The Rossoneri kept it tight for 90 minutes, being the only team that had not conceded a goal.

But in a play with many rejections after a corner, the dead ball fell to Mukiele, who hit a powerful shot into the net: 1-0 put Xabi Alonso’s men in second position.