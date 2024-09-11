Javier Aguirre He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Mexican national team players in the first two friendly matches that he has directed at the start of his third stage in charge of El Tri.

The Mexican coach, known for his experience and character, said that his team showed commitmentalthough he acknowledged that there is still work to be done to define a solid playing style.

“They are good players who trained and worked well. I would have liked the 26 I called to play, but it is difficult in two games. They did quite well and met the expectations I had. I confirmed that they are hard workers,” said Aguirre in a press conference after the match. 0-0 draw against Canada in Arlington, Texas.

A promising start in international friendlies

Last Saturday, in his first match of this new cycle, Aguirre debuted with a resounding 3-0 victory over New Zealand in Pasadena, California, a result that generated positive expectations among fans. However, the goalless draw against Canada in his second friendly showed some aspects that need improvement, particularly in the generation of offensive opportunities.

Despite the lack of goals in this second match, the “Vasco” was understanding with his players. “This is the style of play that a match against Canada required. I knew that they were going to be physical, that it was not going to be easy. With New Zealand the approach was different. At the moment, my team does not have a fixed style, it depends on the rival we face,” he explained.

The match against Canada was a physical challenge in which Mexico committed 24 fouls and only generated two shots on goal, which Aguirre attributed to the nature of the rival.

The team’s ability to adapt to different styles of play is one of the aspects that Aguirre intends to reinforce in this new stage. However, the coach was clear in pointing out that there is still no definitive system:

Despite the fact that forwards Santiago Giménez and Henry Martín were unable to score in the two matches played, Aguirre assured that he is not worried about the lack of goals.

“Today was a difficult match, with few chances, but I was satisfied with Santi and Henry. They know that I don’t just ask them to score, this is a team game, we are happy when we score, no matter who does it,” said the coach, making it clear that the focus is collective and not only on the individual performance of the attackers.

Upcoming challenges: Valencia and the United States

The Mexican national team will return to action in October, when it will face new challenges in friendly matches.

On October 12, El Tri will play against Valencia CF of Spain in Puebla, and three days later, it will face the United States in Guadalajara. These commitments are part of the team’s preparation for future international tournaments and the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

