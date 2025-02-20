It is already official, although perhaps with some advancement and surprise. Apple has eliminated the iPhone from its catalog and replaced it with the new iPhone 16Ewhich has a base price of $ 599 or 709 euros in Europe, almost 200 dollars/euros more than the SE.

This movement means that there is no longer an iPhone per denajo of the 500 dollars psychological figure in the official Apple catalog. The 16E iPhone offers an updated design, a more powerful A18 processor and access to Apple Intelligence, but also presents cuts such as the lack of Magsafe load and a less bright screen than that of the iPhone 15.

In the United States, this might not affect much, since most consumers buy their devices through operators with payment plans. However, globally, The “premiumization” trend suggests that consumers are willing To pay more for high -end smartphones, especially with the arrival of advanced artificial intelligence functions.

Goodbye to the SE: Apple uploads the entrance price to its ecosystem

If you were looking for a new and affordable iPhone, Apple’s response will now cost you more than you expected. With the disappearance of the iPhone and the arrival of the iPhone 16E, the entrance threshold to the Ecosystem of the company rises. Is this a problem for consumers or simply confirmation of an inevitable trend?

The 16E iPhone replaces the iPhone and, although it maintains a lower price than the rest of the line, it is not exactly a low -cost model. The price of $ 599 places it as a more affordable option than the iPhone 15 ($ 699), but with differences that can be decisive to some users.

The end of affordable iPhone: strategy or need?

Eliminating the iPhone and uploading the minimum entry price, Apple reinforces its premium brand image. But this movement is not just a matter of prestige. There are several factors behind this decision:

Market Premiumization: More and more consumers prefer high -end models, even if that means spending more.

More and more consumers prefer high -end models, even if that means spending more. The Age in the mobiles: Apple Intelligence is one of the great sales arguments of the iPhone 16E. Generative artificial intelligence has become a new differentiation factor, and Apple seeks to ensure that its user base is ready to take advantage of it.

Apple Intelligence is one of the great sales arguments of the iPhone 16E. Generative artificial intelligence has become a new differentiation factor, and Apple seeks to ensure that its user base is ready to take advantage of it. Long -term income strategy: A more expensive device ecosystem opens the door to greater income from services, especially if in the future Apple monetizes advanced functions of AI.

How does this affect users?

For most American customers, who buy iPhones through operators with installment payments, The increase in the base price will not have an immediate impact. However, for those who seek an unlocked device or live in countries where financing plans are not so accessible, the absence of an iPhone of less than 500 euros is more significant.

In markets such as India, Latin America or Europe, where the affordable smartphones segment has a great demand, Apple could lose ground in front of brands like Samsung or Xiaomiwhich offer models with good performance for less money.

The future of the cheap iPhone: will it return one day?

The elimination of the iPhone suggests that Apple has stopped seeing value in offering a low -cost model. However, this does not mean that there is never a more affordable iPhone again. Some possible scenarios could be:

Reintroduction of an “economic” model with limited in the line of what Google does with the Pixel through subscriptions.

in the line of what Google does with the Pixel through subscriptions. More offers of previous models through operators allowing consumers to continue accessing cheaper iPhones without Apple selling them directly.

allowing consumers to continue accessing cheaper iPhones without Apple selling them directly. An iPhone is with another focus on the futureperhaps with a more modern design but maintaining a more tight price.

For now, the 16E iPhone is the cheapest option if you want a new iPhone, But not necessarily the best in value for money. Many users could opt for an iPhone 15 reconditioned or look for alternatives on Android.

Apple continues to make its ecosystem take care: How far can it go?

Apple has decided that its iPhones line must start on a much higher threshold. In a world where consumers are increasingly looking for premium devices and artificial intelligence can become key in mobile experience, this strategy makes sense. But he also leaves out those who wanted an affordable iPhone without ties.

Will Apple continue raising its entrance barrier or will we see in the future an unexpected turn? Perhaps the true response is in the evolution of the AI ​​market and how consumers value these advances. Are you willing to pay more for artificial intelligence on your mobile?