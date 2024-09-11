Home World

From: Helmi Krappitz

In Italy, a businesswoman runs over a homeless man who allegedly threatened and robbed her. However, the police find no trace of a weapon.

Viareggio – An idyllic little town with sunshine, an endless sandy beach and palm trees. This is how many people imagine Viareggio in Italy. In the summer months it is a hive of activity. But now something has happened that has shocked both holidaymakers and residents: a case of brutal vigilantism right on the beach promenade.

Vigilantism instead of police: Businesswoman runs over handbag thief in Italy

On Sunday evening, September 8, a couple on their way home discovered an unconscious man on the ground near the port. They immediately alerted the rescue services, as the Italian newspaper The National reported. Despite the quick arrival of helpers, the man died on the way to the hospital – his injuries were too severe. According to the police, the deceased was a 47-year-old homeless man from Algeria or Morocco.

At first, the police suspected that it was a hit-and-run accident because of a broken shop window. But the analysis of surveillance cameras revealed a shocking scene: a white Mercedes hits the man and hurls him against a shop window. But the situation escalates further. The driver of the SUV reverses and runs over the man lying on the ground. Although he lies motionless in front of the broken window, she runs over him twice more. The fourth time, the vehicle stops directly on the victim’s body. The woman gets out, picks up a handbag and then drives away.

“No regrets” after murder: Killed man is said to be a handbag thief

The perpetrator, a 65-year-old businesswoman from Viareggio, is said to have been attacked by the man beforehand. “I had just got into the car when this man opened the door and took my handbag. ‘Leave it there or I’ll kill you,’ he shouted at me and ran away,” the woman told investigators, according to The National. “I thought he had a knife.” But the police found no evidence of a weapon.

The woman has been in custody since Monday evening. The public prosecutor’s office accuses her of intentional killing because she took the law into her own hands. Her emotional coldness was particularly shocking: “No remorse, no explanations,” an experienced investigator told the newspaper. “Her behavior was as clear and composed as the video itself.”

Security in Italy: Businesswoman allegedly acted out of fear

The incident has triggered strong emotional reactions, such as The Sardinian Union reported. In recent months, the city has seen an increase in thefts, robberies, fights and drug dealing. Now also murder. Tourists and locals no longer feel as safe in the Tuscan city as they used to. According to The National Despite her lack of remorse, the right-wing populist party Lega Nord is demanding leniency for the Italian businesswoman, saying she acted out of fear. (hk)