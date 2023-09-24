Recital by Jaume Masià at the Buddh circuit, who, based on a constant pace, was left alone in the lead and crossed the finish line with more than five seconds ahead. A race that he led from start to finish and in which the Japanese Sasaki could only hold out for half a race until he lost the Spaniard’s slipstream and collapsed. “I had never done a race like this in my life and it shows my potential in this category,” commented the Valencian driver as soon as he finished the race, who in the last three races has added two second places and the victory in India.

Results that have placed him second in the championship with the same points as Dani Holgado. Although the latter maintains the first position for the highest number of victories this year. On Sunday, the man from Alicante saved a weekend that started badly, with two hard falls and coming back from 18th position on the grid. Fourth place in the race was the most he could achieve in Buddh and he saved the lead thanks to the mess that the last lap in the fight for the podium. “After two zeros in the last two races, today it was time to finish and fourth position was the most he could aspire to because he didn’t have any more pace,” Holgado acknowledged.

Ahead of him, the three drivers who risked the two remaining steps of the box, engaged in a tough battle on the last lap in which Colin Veijer ended up on the ground, while the Japanese Toba and Sasaki accompanied Masià in the podium. Without the crash of the Dutch driver, there would have been a change of leader, who Holgado has maintained since the first race of the year.

With seven rounds left to finish the season and with 175 points at stake, the Moto3 World Championship has restarted with three riders (Holgado, Masià and Sasaki) separated by a single point; and with three others (Alonso, Öncü and Ortolá) in 34. An end to the season that is supposed to be red hot.