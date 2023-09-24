Even though The list of those who would join the morenista Claudia Sheinbaum had already circulated, other people’s pity gave to see ex-militants of the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the National Action Party Locked in a space at the La Esperanza Nos Une event and then put on “exhibition,” especially when they received boos. “Get out of the PRI,” some attendees shouted, so much so that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself had to intervene to try to calm things down. Among them was the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Valdés Palazuelos, also former state president of the PRI, who had to put up with the insults that the Morenistas made to him. Deputies, politicians, artists, athletes, joined Claudia Sheinbaum’s project. Some names were surprising, such as Élmer Mendoza and Julio César Chávez. Seeing is believing.

No, no? Of course, they denied it again and again and yesterday they appeared very plump joined by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to the project of Morena’s virtual presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, who “baptized” them at an event in Culiacán. Some did not even deign to resign from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, such as local deputies Ricardo Madrid, Cinthia Valenzuela, Connie Zazuetabut they are already there to see what “bone” they give them.

Others did it previously, such as Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno, after becoming resentful for not remaining in the state leadership of the tricolor. In reality, deputies Madrid, Valenzuela and others made that decision because they were shown that they already served Morena. They were the Trojan horses in the PRI, from where they are accused of being traitorsresentful, ungrateful and other nice things.

The PRI seems that instead of losing, they are going to gain, because that group was doing more damage inside than what they are going to do outside. For example, one of those who went to the Morenoist project is Maribel Vega Quintero, director of the Normal Experimental School of El Fuerte, who had already been caught “red-handed” by her alliance with the morenistas. But she endorsed her PRI conviction. That’s how everyone was. And it is not that they did not feel represented by the leaders of the PRI and PAN, mainly, but because they were surprised that they served “another master” and by 2024 they were not going to even grab water in the tricolor.

Morena’s virtual presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, supported the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil. He was at the Culiacán airport to receive her and accompany her on her visit after achieving the National Defense Coordination of the Fourth Transformation. She also closed ranks with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. They say that Sheinbaum was very emotional when she greeted the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros. The Ahomeense mayor was supported by many other Morenistas in Sinaloa.

