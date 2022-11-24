In the midst of the celebrations for the 2022 Soccer World Cup, a tragedy caught the attention of the media in the United States and around the globe: the death of Jason David Frank, famous for being Tommy Oliver in the “Power Rangers” saga, was confirmed. . Thousands mourned his departure, including his former teammates from the iconic television series. What happened? The story is as shocking as it is nostalgic.

Jason David Frank passed away at the age of 49. Photo: Geek Ireland

Who was Jason David Frank?

Jason David Frankborn on September 4, 1973, began his acting career in 1993, when he was chosen to give life to tommy oliver in the television series “Mighty morphin power rangers”, which brought him world fame and made him the idol of an entire generation.

The character and the production were a total success, as well as becoming the beginnings of a promising saga that would endure as a TV icon and an indelible memory for thousands of viewers.

David Frank did some projects away from the franchise, such as the movies “American Jesus” and “Fall Guy: the John Stewart story” or the series “Family matters” and “Sweet Valley high”. Still, he eventually returned to the narrative that made him a superhero.

At the same time that he developed his career in front of cameras, he dedicated himself to cultivating another great passion: martial arts, a field in which he excelled in recent years.

Jason David Frank was a martial artist as well as an actor. Photo: composition LR/File/La República

What did Jason David Frank, the green Power Ranger, die of?

At first, Justine Hunt, Frank’s representative, asked that the media and people in general act deferentially regarding the death of her client.

Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will really be missed,” the executive told TMZ.

Far from maintaining a bit of secrecy around the case, the outlet was the first to report Jason David’s true cause of death: suicide.

The film “Legend of the White dragon” includes the participation of Jason David Frank and will be his last project before his death. Photo: composition LR/Saban Entertainment/Instagram/@jdfffn

How were the last hours of Jason David Frank’s life?

In addition to having brought to light that the actor took his own life, TMZ published a report on the last hours of the artist. Thus, they reported that the “Power Rangers” star was staying at a hotel in Texas with his wife, Tammie.

The couple, in the process of divorce, slept in separate rooms. They argued constantly and even had to be separated by the staff of the establishment. Everything came to a head on the night of last Friday or the morning of the next day, when the two had another heated encounter.

On this occasion, Tammie was removed from the room by her still husband. Although they fought, she was worried about his health, for which she called the Police at 5:00 am

The officers tried to contact the actor, but received no response.. For this reason, they contacted the administrators of the premises to enter Jason David Frank’s room by force. It was too late.

Jenna Frank is one of Jason’s 4 children from his two marriages. Photo: Jennar Frank/Instagram

Where was Jason David Frank found dead?

After the agents broke into Jason David Frank’s room, they took with an unexpected scenario: the famous Tommy Oliver had taken his own life in the bathroom of his room.

help channels

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) offers two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, depression, anguish and other problems related to mental health that need immediate attention. The first of these is the Ministry of Health-Infosalud Telephone Guidance and Counseling Service (0800-10828), with which you can receive care from a psychologist specialized in the field.

On the other hand, you can call Minsa’s line 113, option 5, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in order to receive care regarding your mental health. Also, if you are going through a difficult time, you have the option of calling 0800-4-1212 (La Voz Amiga) for free. Additionally, here you can contact the different mental health centers in our country.