The new movie of the action franchise about Jason Bourne he found his director: it’s about Edward Bergersecond Deadline.

Berger has an impressive career behind him – especially in Europe – but he reached his peak thanks to the film Nothing New on the Western Front. The film has in fact brought home theOscar for Best International Film during the edition 2023 of the awards.

The new project related to the Bourne franchise is still in progress embryonic stage. For the same reason, there has not been any type of statement regarding the cast and consequently there is still no answer to the question that many, fans and otherwise, are certainly asking: Will Matt Damon return to play Jason?

The American actor owes a lot to the character of Jason Bourne, as this series of films was the springboard that launched him and made him known to the general public.

Damon still continues to have an enviable career: the last film in which he participated was Christopher Nolan’s latest effort, Oppenheimeras General Lesley Groves.

Being still in the early stages of pre-production, the only other certainty regarding this new chapter of Bourne is the production by Universal Studios.