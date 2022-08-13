Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in an intimate ceremony in June this year. However, one fact would have overshadowed the happiness of the couple. Jason Alexanderthe ex-husband of the singer, sneaked into the mansion where the marriage was celebrated and is now sentenced to go to prison.

What sentence did Jason Alexander receive?

Jason is charged with burglary and battery after breaking into the pop star’s home. During the celebration, the subject pretended to be a guest and managed to enter the residence to try to talk to Britney while she broadcast live for her social networks.

To the charges mentioned above, the crimes of harassment, vandalism, assault and another for refusing to leave private property are added.

Jason Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in prison after interfering with the Los Angeles ceremony.

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears had a fleeting marriage. Photo: Twitter

Jason Alexander represents a danger for the singer

Previously, a hearing had been held to determine his situation and he was acquitted of the accusations; however, a protection order has been issued against him, which states that he cannot come within 100 meters of Britney or any member of her security team involved in the incident.

Also, the judge in charge of the case indicated that it represents a threat to Britney Spears. Even the testimony of security personnel was revealed, in which Jason Alexander is described as an aggressive subject.