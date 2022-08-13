Home page World

Emergency services are in protective suits on the affected street in Grunewald. © Paul Zinken/dpa

Excitement in Berlin’s Grunewald: the police, fire brigade, army and RKI are coming to investigate. Residents have to leave the affected apartment building in the middle of the night.

Berlin – Together with the Bundeswehr and the Robert Koch Institute, the police in the Grunewald district of Berlin are investigating a suspicion of explosive ordnance in a residential building. A police spokeswoman said on Friday evening. They were looking for explosives or biological substances, she later added.

According to your information, the police had become aware of a possible dangerous situation during investigations. There is a suspicion that something could be found there, she said. Residents had to leave the house. The spokeswoman did not give any further details or background. The fire department was also involved in the operation.

Defusers from the police are now in the house together with employees from the Robert Koch Institute and forensic technology, it said shortly after midnight.

It is an operation to avert a possible danger. So far there have been no arrests. When asked why the Bundeswehr and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) were involved, the spokeswoman said that one wanted to be prepared for everything. dpa