‘Jartos’ of cabbages

Historians say that Diocletian was the only emperor of Rome who abdicated without acquiring the status of emeritus or dedicating himself to giving where his back loses his chaste name. He left and that’s it. Even so, faced with the chaos of the then decadent Rome, they went to look for him at his retirement on the shores of the Adriatic, where he was dedicated to growing vegetables, to convince him to return to power and the man responded: If you saw the cabbages that I have grown with my own hands?

Nobody has gone looking for Aznar and González but they are still there. This week they have returned to our minds again. The first, due to the continuous evocation of “he who can make him do” provoked by an active judicial party and activated in its purpose, a role recognized by the still recruit Feijóo, of creating the political opposition that the aforementioned Galician spring reinforcement is incapable of. to carry out; the other, because he now wants to direct Spain’s foreign policy and establish himself in Caracas, that internal affair of Spain, in the unlikely inauguration of Edmundo González. Without a doubt, in Venezuela they will remember Felipe and his friends, although for worse reasons than in the Salamanca neighborhood or in Miami, where his friend, the one with the caracazo, and ideological crony, Carlos Andrés Pérez, died, dismissed as president for corruption in the brother country.